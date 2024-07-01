PBDS asked to emulate DAP Sarawak’s expansion efforts

SIBU (July 1): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has been urged to emulate the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak in its efforts to expand the party.

Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun said that although PBDS was established in 1983 and is now under new leadership, it requires vigorous efforts from its members if it wants to be on par with existing parties.

“I met with (DAP Sarawak chief) YB Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching, who told me about his early efforts to make DAP a strong party in Sarawak. At that time, only 20 people attended his talks, and they were mostly his relatives and cousins.

“But over time, people became interested in his talks, and he eventually won and became a representative.

“I think PBDS is better than DAP because you already have more than 20 people attending this event,” Entulu said at the Ngiling Bidai Gawai Dayak 2024 organised by PBDS P215 Kapit and PBDS P211 Lanang here last night.

Entulu, who was formerly a federal minister and Selangau MP, said PBDS must remain patient and resilient in expanding the party.

“Slowly and patiently, I know it is not easy to run a party because of many limitations and obstacles.

“However, I believe that with patience, your efforts will eventually bear fruit if there is luck in the future,” he said.

He stressed party leaders must be smart in moving the party and playing their roles to attract voters and the public.

“I hope PBDS can succeed in the future under new leadership and continue to be a voice for our community,” he added.