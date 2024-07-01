Penampang flood claims first fatality

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): The Penampang flood claimed its first casualty when a 37-year-old woman was found drowned near Jalan Penampang Bypass here today.

Penampang police chief Supt Sammy Newton said Monica Ting Siew Kwong had been reported missing since 10pm on Sunday, and a search and rescue (SAR) operation was promptly initiated to locate her.

Sammy said the SAR operation was suspended at 11pm due to high water levels and strong currents at the location and resumed at 6am.

He said the victim was found caught on tree branches at Kampung Hungab at 8am, about 500 metres from where she was first reported missing by her husband, and medical officers pronounced her death at the scene.

Her body was sent to Hospital Queen Elizabeth for an autopsy.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victim and her husband had fallen into a drain when they were trying to get to safety after they exited their vehicle, which was submerged in the flood.

“The husband managed to save himself but the victim was swept away by strong currents,” Sammy said in a statement, adding that the case has been classified as a sudden death.

Sammy said Monica and her husband, Hii Ding Wei, 39, were walking in floodwaters to deliver food to people stranded at Donggongon town about 10pm on Sunday when they fell into a drain.

Hii had tried frantically to hold on to his wife but she slipped and was swept away.

He immediately notified the Civil Defence Force and police personnel, who were conducting a SAR operation in the area.

The flood has been described as one of the worst in recent times with many houses, roads, and vehicles submerged.

Police have advised the public to always follow the instructions of authorities during uncertain weather to prevent any untoward incidents.