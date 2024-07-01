Penampang police chief helps rescue senior citizens stranded in flood

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Penampang police chief Supt Sammy Newton stepped in today to help rescue two senior citizens whose pickup truck got stuck in flooding here.

Ranks and titles were the last thing on the police officer’s mind when he braved the flood waters to help with rescue efforts.

Sammy and other members of a rescue team were monitoring the district’s flood situation when they spotted an elderly man and woman stuck in submerged pickup truck near Jalan Kasigui.

Keeping true to the Royal Malaysia Police slogan, “Police and The Community, Inseparable”, he immediately sprung into action.

He even carried the woman to safety on his back with the help of other rescuers.

Sammy also advised the public not to traverse areas or roads affected by the Sunday’s flash floods, which have claimed the life of a woman and displaced many others.