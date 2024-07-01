Power supply to flood-hit areas in Sabah being restored in phases, says SESB

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Electricity supply to several flood-hit areas on the west coast of Sabah are being recovered in phases, said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chief executive officer Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.

“The recovery of electricity supply will be carried out in phases, depending on access, surrounding situations, and safety factors,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yaakob urged the public to immediately inform SESB of high water levels at housing or village areas so that it can stop electricity supply at the locations.

He said this is critical to ensure the public’s safety.

Mohd Yaakob also advised consumers to practise several electrical safety guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents:

Avoid the usage of any electrical equipment and ensure all main switches are switched off if water at the premises is at an unsafe level

Do not touch any electrical equipment, steel poles, or cables that have been submerged even though they are insulated to avoid getting shocked

If ordered to relocate, ensure the main switches at the premises are switched off and unplug any electrical items

If any photovoltaics (PV) solar systems are installed at the premises, switch them off to prevent electrical feedback to the premises’ wiring system

Members of the public can directly contact SESB via the 15454 hotline, 088-515000, or WhatsApp on 019- 8525427.