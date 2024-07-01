Putatan declared second disaster-hit district as MetMalaysia warns of further thunderstorms for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Putatan has been declared Sabah’s second disaster-hit district after Penampang.

Putatan District Officer and District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairman Masawi Salleh made the announcement at 1pm today.

Masawi said the decision was made based on information and reports from JBPD agencies on the field following flash floods in the district yesterday.

As of 4pm today, 328 people involving 105 heads of household in four districts have been relocated to temporary relief centres.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the figure comprised 165 victims in Penampang, 116 in Putatan, 29 in Tuaran, and 18 in Tamparuli.

They have been relocated to the Penampang Cultural Centre, Sri Putatan Hall, Kampung Tutu Selupoh community hall, and Kampung Bontoi community hall respectively.

The secretariat added that the figure continues to rise by the hour and regular updates will be provided.

Separately, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned of more thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds for several parts of Sabah.

In a warning issued at 2.10pm, METMalaysia said among the areas expected to be affected are the interior (Nabawan and Tambunan), West Coast (Tawau), and Sandakan (Tongod, Telupid, and Beluran).

The department estimated the storms would last until 5pm.

It explained that such warnings are issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rain intensity exceeding 20 millimetres per hour that last close to or more than 60 minutes.