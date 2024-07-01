Putrajaya hears your voice, DPM Zahid assures rural folks

BINTULU (July 1): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured Sarawakians, especially the rural communities, that their voices for greater development are heard by the federal government.

“This is not a matter of announcements or demands, but a matter of the federal government’s commitment towards helping the rural communities, especially those in Sarawak.

“Because of the good cooperation between the state and federal governments and the compatibility between the state leadership and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the leadership must be strengthened and defended.

“So that there are many more reasonable demands that are not only linked to the issues in MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), but have become the responsibility of the federal and state governments to implement the people’s demands together,” said the federal Rural and Regional Development Minister (KKDW), during a press conference held after the unveiling of a hybrid solar supply programme and also the opening ceremony for a ‘Leader Meets People’ at Rumah Brain Mering, Punan Ba in Belaga today.

At the event, he announced the approval of allocations for two projects in Punan Ba: the battery replacement for the hybrid solar system, and the national grid connection to supply rural electricity to this area.

Adding on, he said the KKDW would also look into the construction of the major Punan Ba-Belaga-Bintulu road.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he agreed to the installation of streetlights in the area, to be funded by his ministry and set to benefit the villagers of some 15 longhouses in the area.

“For the RM21.6 million clean water treatment plant project for this area, I will include it in the 2025 Budget,” he said.

He also highlighted the need to upgrade the Kemas office and Tabika Kemas in the area, as well as the construction of the Bailey Bridge in Punan Ba, which will be used by local residents, especially school children.

Ahmad Zahid added that further discussions would also be held with the federal Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi during a cabinet meeting soon, involving the proposed upgrading of ‘Jiwa Murni’ roads into to federal roads.

“I am determined to find an allocation to upgrade the Jiwa Murni roads in Sarawak,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid believed there was a good combination of both state and federal leaders and with a reasonable demand for the upgrading of Jiwa Murni roads, Anwar – also Finance Minister – would consider approving the project.

On the fuel subsidy for the express boat operators in Kapit, the Deputy Prime Minister said he would raise the issue with the Second Finance Minister Datuk Amir Hamzah Azizan this Friday.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid thanked the state leadership, under the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, for its commitment and concern for the wellbeing of the people.

He said the federal government would support the Sarawak government accordingly, with the Prime Minister having pledged commitment to fulfilling the demands as stipulated under the MA63, ‘within the current financial capacity’.

Also present at the event were Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Sarawak Datuk Liwan Lagang, Senator Micheal Mujah Lihan, Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Temenggong Ajang Sirek and Punan Ba village headman Brain Mering.