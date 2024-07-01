Rainforest World Music Festival sets new record with over 26,000 attendees

SANTUBONG (July 1): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here over the weekend set a new record of over 26,000 attendees.

Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the previous record was 23,000 festival-goers in 2019.

“However, for this year, RWMF has already welcomed over 26,000 attendees, with more still arriving. There’s a possibility we may even reach 30,000.

“So far, we’ve had record-breaking attendance on both the first and second days,” he told a press conference last night.

Abdul Karim also highlighted the success of the Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS), held in conjunction with RWMF, which focused on empowering youth for a sustainable future.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and foster a sense of responsibility among future leaders from Asean countries towards protecting our environment and our shared Earth,” he said.

Abdul Karim said RAYS aspires to be an annual iconic event under the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

“It will be held every two years in Sarawak and on the third year in one of the Asean countries.

“There is significant interest in this initiative, and we want to make sure that RAYS, apart from being held in Sarawak, Malaysia, is also being held in other Asean countries,” he said.

On sustainability efforts at RWMF, he highlighted Green Ruai, a dedicated area at SCV where partnerships with various agencies advocating for sustainability, responsibility, and environmental conservation were showcased.

“In addition, we’ve increased the number of water stations to reduce single-use plastic bottles and provided free shuttle buses to minimise carbon emissions,” he said.

He added RWMF embodies more than just music and cultural celebration because it stands as a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Among those present during the press conference were Telang Usan assemblyman and STB chairman Datuk Dennis Ngau and STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.