RM174 mln approved to upgrade electricity supply in Samarahan division, says Julaihi

KUCHING (July 1): The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunications has approved a RM174 million project to upgrade electricity supply in Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan and Gedong.

Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the improvements aim to ensure stable electricity supply in areas experiencing rising demand.

“This surge is largely driven by households, schools, offices and residents increasingly using modern electrical appliances, reflecting their improved lifestyles particularly from household users, schools, offices and local residents,” he said at a Ngiling Bidai ceremony in Sebuyau on Saturday.

He said the scope of upgrades include a double circuit MVCC from the Asajaya 33/11kV Substation to Batang Sadong bridge; double submarine cable 95mm2/3C XLPE Cu crossing Batang Sadong river; single circuit 33kV Covered Conductors from Batang Sadong to the Sebuyau Ferry Terminal, from the Batang Sadong bridge to Simunjan town and Simunjan town to Gedong; upgrading transformers and Electrical Equipment (VT/VR); and a new substation in Sebuyau.

“For immediate action, Sarawak Energy Berhad and Sesco, in collaboration with the local district office and rural village and community leaders, have identified several hotpsots causing electricity supply disruptions.

“Among them are trees that need to be cleared around the power lines from time to time. Vandalism activities that damage and theft of electrical cables are also monitored continuously,” he said.