RWMF 2024 ends with sparkling scenes, notable performances

SANTUBONG (July 1): The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 concluded with a spectacular display of sparks and confetti on Sunday, marking the end of an unforgettable three-day festival filled with extraordinary performances at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV).

The final day of RWMF 2024 kicked off with Singapore’s Tribal Tide displaying their mesmerising ‘Magic Hour Performance’, enchanting the crowd with mystical sounds from instruments like the Opsilon Handpan, the Yidaki, the Dan Moi (Jaw Harp), and other various traditional world percussions.

Later, Colour of Sound’s Malaysia ignited the audience with a powerful drum call, engaging festival-goers in an electrifying off-stage performance that reverberated throughout the venue.

Following that, Krakatau Ethno from Indonesia captivated the crowd with their musical blend that weaves Western diatonic elements with modern jazz, rock, and pop influences alongside diverse ethnic rhythms taken from Nusantara music.

As the evening progressed, Bourbon Lassi further enlivened the concert with their dynamic ensemble featuring electric guitar, sitar, bass, drums, table, and vocal percussion.

Their seamless fusion of blues, rock, Latin, Indian, and contemporary genres effortlessly shifted between original compositions and cover tunes, culminating in an energetic rendition of ‘Beat It’ by Michael Jackson, showcasing their musical versatility.

Late in the evening, Malaysia’s Salammusik charmed the crowd with their mix of evocative traditional melodies and contemporary reggae vibes.

They delivered a heartfelt performance as they sung their hearts out, captivating the audience with their cover of the iconic Malaysian song ‘Cerita Kedai Kopi’.

Festival-goers were then treated to an extraordinary performance by Alright Mela Meets Santoo, featuring members from France and Pakistan who displayed a captivating fusion of electronic, oud, and Pakistani Qawwali music. Their set skillfully integrated Mediterranean and Arabic influences, incorporating nostalgic elements reminiscent of 1980’s electro tape music.

Towards the end of the night, the Havana Social Club, comprising of members from Cuba, Singapore, the United States, Norway, Colombia, Venezuela, and Greece, brought the evening to a vibrant close with their spirited blend of Cuban music and Latin American rhythms.

Their energetic performance perfectly matched RWMF’s festive atmosphere as they covered ‘Bailando’ by Enrique Iglesias, ‘Suavemente’ by Elvis Crespo, and a Latin rendition of ‘Blame It on the Boogie’ by The Jackson 5.

As their set progressed, rain began to pour throughout the festival ground which added a fittingly atmospheric touch as the curtains close on RWMF 2024.

The event organisers concluded the festival by announcing the 28th edition of the RWMF, would be taking place from June 20 to 22 next year.