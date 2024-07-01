Sarawak Metro to collab with higher learning institutes, TVET centres

KUCHING (July 1): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) aims to collaborate with higher learning institutes as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) centres to support Sarawak’s public transport ecosystem through green energy solutions and sustainable technologies.

According to Sarawak Metro deputy project director for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project Prabu Ganesh, these partnerships will focus on transferring knowledge and technology to higher learning institutes and TVET centres — mainly to strengthen local capabilities for the KUTS project.

“Sarawak Metro strives to nurture local talent with the specific skills needed for the implementation, operation and maintenance of the KUTS project,” he said in a recent forum at the Hydrogen Tech Safari 4.0 in Miri.

Prabu explained with this aspiration in mind, Sarawak Metro has introduced the Socio-Economic Enhancement Development (SEED) programme to enhance the benefits of the KUTS project by producing a more skilful local workforce and initiating a local supply chain to support the project’s operations.

The introduction of the SEED programme was inspired by the Industrial Collaboration Programme, which was widely implemented for federal-funded mega projects in the Peninsula.

One of the more significant initiatives under the SEED programme will be the establishment of an assembly plant for Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) hydrogen vehicles, he said.

“By working closely with higher learning institutes and TVET centres, we aim to ensure our hydrogen-powered ART and feeder buses are well-supported by local industry players,” he said.

The recent Hydrogen Tech Safari 4.0, which was organised by the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak, was attended by more than 500 students from 10 secondary schools from throughout Miri.