Shell LiveWIRE awards five Sabahan enterprises

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Shell has awarded five enterprises as the state winners of Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2024, following the Sabah state finals held on Monday at Plaza Shell in Kota Kinabalu.

This year marks a decade of Shell’s dedication towards nurturing Sabahan entrepreneurs through its entrepreneurship development initiative.

The 2024 Sabah state winners are Mofaz Enterprise, Global Cerah Sdn Bhd, Kokoriu Enterprise, Agroment Enterprise and Onsoi Manufacturing Sdn Bhd.

Each participant of this programme took part in an intensive bootcamp, leading to the selection of 10 finalists who advanced to the final pitching competition.

During this stage, the entrepreneurs were assessed on their business pitches, demonstrating their dedication to refining their business ideas with detailed business plans. Ultimately, five winners emerged from this process.

The five winning enterprises received a startup fund of RM10,000 each from Shell. They will also benefit from a year of business coaching aimed at refining their business plans and turning them into thriving ventures. Moreover, the winners will gain access to the global LiveWIRE network, where they can share their insights with entrepreneurs worldwide, while standing a chance to participate in the annual Shell Global Top Ten Innovators Awards.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness our Sabahan entrepreneurs harnessing their skills and digital capabilities not only to expand their businesses but also to uplift their communities and enhance employability. Through our LiveWIRE initiative, entrepreneurs can gain access to a global ecosystem that can accelerate their business growth and drive socio-economic progress in our nation. I encourage our entrepreneurs to seize the opportunities offered by Shell LiveWIRE to make a lasting impact,” shared Wong Kim Mun, General Manager of Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd (SSPC).

Shell LiveWIRE serves as Shell’s flagship enterprise development programme, dedicated to enhancing local economies globally through the promotion of entrepreneurship and support for entrepreneurs.

Launched in Sabah in 2015 and expanded to Sarawak in 2016, the programme aims to inspire young entrepreneurs to innovate and create viable business solutions that address current socio-economic needs. Starting in 2022, Shell LiveWIRE has been extended to include entrepreneurs from Peninsular Malaysia, further expanding its reach and impact.