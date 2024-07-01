Short-term measures to mitigate impact of floods

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): The state government has initiated short-term measures to mitigate the immediate impact and prevent further damage caused by the floods which struck several districts in Sabah on Sunday, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan.

“Our first priority is to ensure that all affected individuals receive the help they need during this critical time. This includes providing food, clean water, clothing and medical care. We are working closely with local authorities, non-governmental organisations, and community leaders to coordinate these efforts effectively,” he said in a statement on Monday evening.

Jeffrey who is also Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, said the government is implementing a rigorous schedule of routine maintenance work on monsoon drains. This includes regular inspections, cleaning and repairs to ensure that these drainage systems function optimally and are capable of handling heavy rainfall.

He added that efforts are underway to clean and dredge drains and rivers to enhance their capacity to manage excess water.

“This work is being conducted within the constraints of the allocated budget and available resources. By removing debris, sediment and obstructions, we aim to improve the flow of water and reduce the risk of overflow,” he said.

Jeffrey said these measures are critical in the short term to alleviate the immediate effects of the flooding and to minimise the risk of similar incidents occurring in the near future.

Recognising the need for sustainable and comprehensive solutions to the flood management challenges, the following long-term measures are being prioritised:

• Expediting Flood Mitigation Projects: The government is committed to accelerating the completion of ongoing flood mitigation projects. These projects are designed to provide robust infrastructure to manage floodwaters and protect vulnerable areas. By prioritising these projects, we aim to enhance the resilience of our communities against future flooding events.

• Integrated River Basin Project for Sungai Moyog: Specifically, we are fast-tracking the implementation of the Integrated River Basin Project for Sungai Moyog, focusing on Package 4 and Package 2A, which are scheduled to start this year and be completed by 2029. This project involves the construction of additional flood control structures, riverbank stabilisation, and improvements to drainage systems. These enhancements are crucial for managing the flow of the river and reducing the risk of overflow during heavy rainfall.

“In this time of hardship, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of Monica Ting Siew Kwong, aged 37, who tragically lost her life after drowning in Penampang. This loss is deeply felt by the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult period. We will continue to offer support and assistance to her family and to all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” said Jeffrey.

He also said the government of Sabah remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the infrastructure and response mechanisms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“We are dedicated to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to develop and implement effective flood management strategies. This includes investing in advanced technologies, enhancing early warning systems, and promoting community awareness and preparedness.

“Additionally, in light of the severity of this situation, I am calling on the Federal Government to provide urgent assistance to Sabah. Specifically, we are requesting monetary compensation to support those affected by the floods. Additionally, contributions of household items are needed to help families restore their homes and return to normalcy. We also require funds to cover the substantial clean-up costs incurred in the aftermath of the flooding,” he said.

He added the timely support of the Federal Government is crucial in ensuring that the communities can recover swiftly and effectively.

“This collaboration will enable us to provide the necessary resources and support to those who have been impacted by this disaster, and to implement the long-term measures required to prevent future occurrences,” he said.