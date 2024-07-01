SJKC Chung Hua Miri bags top prize in English choral speaking challenge

MIRI (July 1): SJKC Chung Hua Miri has emerged as the overall champion of the Miri Division’s primary schools English choral speaking competition, hosted by the Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (SOP) Foundation.

SK Jalan Bintang was adjudged as the second place winner; followed by SK Miri, SK Senadin and SK Anchi in the third to fifth place, respectively.

The ‘Best Conductor’ award was granted to Alyssa Bulan Arthur of SK Jalan Bintang, while the ‘Best Script’ award went to SJKC Chung Hua Pujut.

The competition which took place at a hotel here on Saturday (June 29) was joined by a total of 335 young participants from 15 primary schools in Miri Division.

SOP general manager (Plantation) Tho Kheng Chiang, said the competition was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme in promoting education and supporting youths in Sarawak.

“Competitions like these foster English language skills and presentation abilities, while inspiring the younger generations towards personal and socioeconomic advancement,” he said.

Miri District Education Office (Student Development Sector) assistant officer Grispin Sahah, meanwhile, commended SOP Foundation’s initiatives for their generous sponsorship and unwavering support.

“SOP Foundation’s financial support and dedication, especially in the education sector here in Miri, is invaluable,” he said.

The competition had recorded an increase in the number of participating primary schools, from last year’s nine to 15 schools this year, and this, he said, proved the growing significance of the event.