Sng retains PBM president post uncontested

KUCHING (July 1): Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng will continue to lead Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), announced the party’s election committee.

PBM election committee chairman Munan Laja said Sng won the party election uncontested, since no challenger emerged as nomination closed today.

“Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng won the presidency election uncontested, the same goes for deputy president and vice presidents who also won uncontested,” Munan said in a statement.

Munan said PBM will be holding its delegates conference at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur on July 21.

“The meeting will commence with Youth and Wanita in the morning, followed by the main committee in the afternoon,” he added.