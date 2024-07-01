Solo 150km run to raise funds for tube well in SFI

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Former staff of the Sabah Forest Industries (SFI), Jeffridin Baudi, will embark on a solo 150-kilometre run to raise funds for a vital cause: the construction of a tube well to provide clean water for the residents of SFI.

While this is a solo run, anyone who wishes to join is warmly welcome.

This initiative aims to support the 647 families in SFI who have been living without a reliable water source for the past year and one month.

The run will commence at the gate of SFI and conclude at the Sabah State Government Administration Office or Menara Kinabalu.

The community ia encouraged to support this cause through donations, which will directly contribute to the construction of the tube well, ensuring a sustainable water source for SFI families.

For more information, please contact Jeffridin Baudi at +60 11-3663 3628.