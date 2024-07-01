SUPP Bawang Assan man reaches out to Ensurai community

SIBU (July 1): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development Team chairman Kevin Lau recently visited nine households in the Ensurai area to establish a closer bond with the residents there.

On this door-to-door visit, Lau regarded it as being vital towards getting to know the neighbourhoods in the town’s West Bank.

“It gives us the opportunity to be on the ground and to hear about any issues or complaints from the residents themselves.

“It is also for us to better explain the relevant information relating to the issues that they encounter daily,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lau listed the frequent flash floods at Jalan Hup Lee, Sungai Empawah as among these issues.

“We also receive some feedback about the water supply improving.

“Nonetheless, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the people in the West Bank are able to enjoy the best of the facilities available.”

Additionally, Lau said his team would communicate with the relevant agencies in coming up with solutions to the issues.

“For us, it is also important to constantly extend our care and concern to the residents and their families,” said the SUPP Bawang Assan man.