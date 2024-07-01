Tematu Gawai Carnival 2024 crowns pageant winners

KUCHING (July 1): The Tematu Gawai Carnival 2024 concluded with the crowning of three winners in its highly-anticipated pageants, namely Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu, Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu and Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu.

The pageants took place from June 28-29 at Kampung Tematu here.

Joy Angela John Rover from Serian was crowned the winner of Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu, bringing home RM2,000, a crown, bouquet, sash and trophy as well as a certificate of participation.

“In addition to her overall win, Joy was awarded the subsidiary title of Miss Photogenic,” said organising chairman John Pata James Jumin in a statement today.

Phynterliana Agatha Lambeh Herryson and Lofrenska Fezzie Herick were awarded second and third place respectively, and received RM1,800 and RM1,500 respectively as well as a crown, bouquet, sash and trophy each as well as a certificate of participation.

“Lofrenska also earned the subsidiary titles of Miss Tourism, Miss Best Contemporary Dress and Miss Best Costume,” John said.

Other subsidiary titles include Miss Traditional won by Ivyna Natasha Jihel from Lundu; Miss Talent claimed by Johanna Elissia Johan from Bau; and Miss Popularity won by Christina Elayna Goim from Kampung Tematu.

All subsidiary title winners received a cash prize of RM400, along with a trophy, bouquet and sash.

Consolation prize winners were awarded RM300 in cash, a hamper and certificate of participation.

Meanwhile, the winner of Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu was Jennifer Andrew Tiga Paet from Bau, while Alecia Wani from Lundu secure second place and third place was awarded to Joana Phillipe Polycarp from Kampung Tematu.

In Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu, the crown was awarded to Alysa Suguna Anamuth from Bau, while Padawan’s Lara Calyssta Olga Lineker Sendar and Claire Abygael Marian Calebert from Serian claimed second and third place respectively.

Throughout the Tematu Gawai Carnival, cultural performances by the Peruncong Group from Kampung Pichin and Bung Bratak Culture Group were highlighted, where they showcased the traditional music instrument ‘Sirotuang’.

There was also a special guest performance by the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association Kuching as well as Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu contestants.

Looking ahead, the carnival’s organisers are eager to make its 10th edition next year more spectacular, and invite companies or organisations keen on collaborating to reach out.