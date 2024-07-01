Two arrested in connection with man’s death in Bintulu

BINTULU (July 1): Police have arrested two men in less than 24 hours to assist in an investigation into the death of a man found lying in a pool of blood on a road at the Parkcity commercial area here yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the suspects, aged 22 and 27, were arrested at two separate locations, after the police launched a manhunt following the discovery of the body by a member of the public.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim is believed to have died immediately after the incident based on the injuries on his body,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was found fully clothed, and no weapon was found at the scene.

Following the incident, Nixon said a team from the Bintulu IPD Criminal Investigation Division (CID) launched a special operation to track down the suspect.

“After almost five hours, two local men aged 22 and 27 were arrested at separate locations in the Bintulu area. The arrests were made in less than 24 hours,” he said.

Nixon added that police also seized a machete, two units of mobile phones, a unit of sponge and the suspects’ clothing.

He said both suspects have no previous criminal records and the motive behind their actions is still under investigation, adding that urine tests will be conducted on the suspects in due course.

Nixon said there are no elements of gangsterism in the incident so far, and both suspects will be remanded and investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Nixon encouraged those with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Lai Mei Ching on 014-8763824 and the IPD Bintulu Operations Room on 086-318304.