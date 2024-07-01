Two killed as trailer lorry loses control and overturns

KOTA KINABALU (July 1): Two men were killed after a trailer lorry lost control and overturned into a jungle along Jalan Kimanis-Keningau on Monday.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said a six-man team rushed to the scene upon being informed at 5.11pm.

He said the lorry laden with heavy machinery had skidded and crashed into a road divider before landing on its side in a nearby patch of forest.

“The team retrieved two victims trapped inside the lorry using special equipment.

“They were pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene.

“The bodies were handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement.