Uggah: Delay in construction of Batang Saribas 2 bridge, contractor given 2 weeks to resolve issues

KUCHING (July 1): Construction of the RM385-million Batang Saribas 2 bridge in Pusa, Betong, is experiencing a delay for 34 days despite an extension of time given, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The bridge, the third longest in the state at 2.39 kilometres, is undertaken by a joint venture between a company from China and a local company, said Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development as well as Second Minister of Finance and New Economy.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman told the media this at the site in Pusa after attending a briefing on its work progress and inspecting the construction site today.

The briefing was conducted by the state Public Works Department (JKR) director, Dr Cassidy Morris.

Today’s visit was Uggah’s third.

“This is a problem project we are trying to manage. The contractor faces worker and machinery shortages while some works that need to be done have not been done,” Uggah said.

“So JKR has today given them two weeks to resolve these issues and we monitor the development very closely. If they can resolve them, we will be very happy otherwise we will have to decide on the next course of action.

“We may need to initiate the process of contract termination following our existing rules and regulations. We are serious in trying to stop ‘sick’ projects,” he stressed.

Uggah was, however, happy that Sarawak does not have that many ‘sick’ projects like previously.

“We have many responsible contractors, and I hope they will continue with such attitude,” he said.

Uggah then advised the state JKR to be very strict with contractors to ensure they meet their projects’ completion schedules.

“This is now all the more important with the department expected to manage many more such projects. We have many new infrastructure projects coming.

“Besides our own normal development projects, we are managing the federal funded projects and, in addition, those from our nine regional development agencies.

“Thus, we cannot really spare the rod against those errant contractors,” he said, adding that successful completion of a project meant a lot to those who would benefit from them.

“The construction process is also a mechanism for the government to inject its resources for local economic growth. The multiplier effects are tremendous through job and business opportunities.

“So, in a nutshell, it is JKR’s task to see projects are implemented and completed as scheduled,” he added.

Also present at the site were Betong divisional engineer Jason Ng and representatives of the JV company.