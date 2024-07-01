Monday, July 1
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Vapers get ready: Health minister says heavier regulation could start August

Vapers get ready: Health minister says heavier regulation could start August

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes will be strictly regulated. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 1): After multiple delays, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the implementation of tougher vape regulations could happen as soon as next month in August.

In a reply to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Dzulkefly said that his ministry was “doing our level best” to get the Regulations & Orders 2b endorsed by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, the use of electronic cigarettes or vapes will be strictly regulated.

Currently, vape usage falls under the Food Act and Control of Tobacco Product Regulations.

Enforcement of the act was supposed to have started in June but it has been delayed, pending AGC approval.

Dzulkefly said in his X statement that “God willing” the new regulations and order will be enforced with Act 852 in August this year. – Malay Mail

Sponsored links