With record flooding in Penampang, Hajiji orders Sabah’s local authorities to be on high alert

PENAMPANG (July 1): All local authorities throughout the state have been ordered to be on high alert in view of the rainy season.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor stressed that preparations must be made before disaster strikes.

“Make sure all the drains are cleared up. Do not wait until it rains before taking action. We want to mitigate and must be prepared at all times,” he said after visiting flood victims at the Penampang Cultural Centre temporary shelter here today.

The Chief Minister said both state and federal governments are very concerned about those affected by flash floods and would assist all the victims.

“The state government sympathises with their plight so we are prepared to give an emergency cash assistance of RM1,000 to each family at the Penampang Cultural Centre.

“The federal government through the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives of Malaysia Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is Penampang MP, would also be lending a hand,” he said.

Hajiji said the Sabah government would also consider assisting those who have not been evacuated to the temporary shelter but whose houses have also been badly damaged by the floods.

Earlier, Penampang District Officer Francis Chong briefed the Chief Minister that there are currently 67 families involving 165 people seeking refuge at the temporary shelter, which was activated at 5.25pm yesterday.

Flooding has affected 11 villages around the Penampang District, following yesterday’s heavy downpour.

One woman died after being swept away by strong currents near the roundabout in Donggongon during the flash flood.

Hajiji, Ewon, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong, Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury, and Internal Affairs and Research secretary Datuk Awang Shaminan Sahari also visited flood-hit Kampung Tuavon and Hungab.