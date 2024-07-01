Your matriculation spot is guaranteed, Education Ministry tells SPM top scorers

KUALA LUMPUR (July 1): The Education Ministry today guaranteed SPM graduates with 10As and above that they will have a place in the 2025 intake of matriculation programmes at local public higher education institutions.

It affirmed the initiative will not be based on the candidate’s racial background or location, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s pledge for equal access to higher education regardless of race or location.

“To achieve this goal, the Education Ministry will collaborate with the Higher Education Ministry to screen the number of outstanding 10A achievers who have applied for the matriculation programme or programmes through UPUOnline by the Student Admission Division in the Malaysian Institute of Higher Education.

“This is to allow those who were not offered places to be realigned based on their programme preferences,” the Education Ministry said in a statement.

It added that placement offers and courses will be based on the qualifications of candidates and availability in the matriculation programme, while the Higher Education Ministry will focus on admissions to foundation and diploma programmes at public universities.

“This decision is aimed at ensuring that outstanding SPM students, including those from the B40 group, have the opportunity to pursue their education.

“At the same time, the existing Bumiputera quota system for the matriculation programme remains unchanged and unaffected,” it said.

It said the decision not only supports the aspirations of exceptional students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, but also the Madani government’s commitment to enhancing educational access and equity across the nation.

While racial quotas for public university admissions were abolished in 2002, matriculation colleges still maintain a 90 per cent quota for Bumiputera, and certain foundation courses are exclusively for Bumiputera.

Anwar announced the move to open matriculation spots to all top scorers regardless of their racial background on June 30 in a bid to address fairness in the education system.

He emphasised that the existing Bumiputera quota for the matriculation programme would remain unchanged, in accordance with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution. — Malay Mail