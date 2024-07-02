62-year-old man fined for having non-customs paid items in Kuching

KUCHING (July 2): A 62-year-old man was fined RM500 in default seven days in jail at the Magistrates’ Court here today for having non-customs paid items without a valid reason last year.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Teo Kheng Chai on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term of up to three months and a maximum fine of RM500 upon conviction.

Teo committed the offence at a premises near Jalan Sungai Tapang here at 5.50pm on Aug 1, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant, who is a police officer, inspected the premises and found various brands of cigarettes, liquor, and beer, suspected to be listed under the Customs Act 1967.

All the items were then seized and Teo, who was at the premises, was arrested for further action.

The investigation found Teo failed to account satisfactorily on how he came by the items.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Teo did not have legal representation.