BPHB out to strengthen community ties via ‘KomunitiKu Sayang’ programme

BINTULU (July 2): Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) recently held its ‘Bintulu Port KomunitiKu Sayang Series 3’ programme at Kampung Uma Sambop in Batu Pilau, Belaga.

In a statement, the group said the programme was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative meant to strengthen its ties with the local community through various activities set to directly benefit the residents.

“One of the key objectives of this programme is to build a strong network of cooperation and promote noble values such as mutual aid, volunteerism, and togetherness,” said BPHB, adding that 200 participants took part in the programme.

BPHB group chief executive officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani had expressed hope that the cooperation between Bintulu Port, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), and Persatuan Penduduk Asal Sungai Belaga, would impart a positive impact on the community of Kampung Uma Sambop.

He added that the collaboration had resulted in the establishment of a volunteer fire brigade in Kampung Uma Sambop.

Giving his full support for the brigade, acting Bomba Sarawak director Tiong Ling Hii advised the residents to learn, understand and ready to apply proper firefighting techniques so as to become ready whenever a fire incident struck.

During the programme, representatives of the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication and Sarawak Energy Berhad briefed the residents on the ‘KampungKu Insurance Protection Scheme’ by Allianz Insurance, as well as the regulations of electrical wiring for houses.

In addition, BPHB donated 30 units of 9kg dry-powder fire extinguishers, one sound system, and four units of fans to the residents of Kampung Uma Sambop.