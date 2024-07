KOTA KINABALU (July 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor announced the appointment of Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh as State Attorney General today replacing Datuk Nor Asiah Yusof.

Brenndon’s appointment is with immediate effect and for a period of three years.

Nor Asiah will assume Brenndon’s previous position as Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

Brenndon had previously held the State Attorney General position from July to November 2020.