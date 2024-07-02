Cardinal: ‘Unity in Diversity’ not mere slogan for Sarawak, showing Malaysia way forward

SIBU (July 1): ‘Unity in Diversity’ is alive in Sarawak and not just a mere slogan as equality and mutual acceptance are the basis of life among the people and leaders, said Cardinal Datuk Seri Sebastian Francis.

The Bishop of Penang said Sarawak is showing the people of Malaysia the way forward; living in harmony and teaching the meaning of equality.

“When Sarawak politicians and Sarawak leaders – both religious and political leaders and leaders in the society speak – they seem to be speaking a language of inclusivity, inclusive language.

“They seem to be speaking a language of mutual respect not just tolerance, they are speaking a language of bridge building.

“They seem to have a culture as well as spirituality that is open to engage with others, to dialogue with others, and no one group is dominating,” he said when met after the Episcopal Regional Commission of Social Communication (ERCSC) annual general meeting and formation programme at Sacred Heart Cathedral here recently.

A total of 36 delegates from ERCSC in Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei attended the meeting.

Sebastian said Sarawak has something to offer to the rest of the country and at the same time, Malaysia is looking to Sarawak for leadership and good governance.

“I think Sarawak is making it come alive – make it a reality and not just slogan. So maybe the rest of us can learn that equality and mutual acceptance must be the basis for this, otherwise it is not going to happen,” he said.

He also said Malaysians want to see a prosperous Malaysia that is at home and at peace with itself internally.

On the meeting and formation programme, he said there was a new sense of spirit that all the delegates could support one another, especially in the digital era.

“We have a feeling that we are one large family in the communication world not just for the Church, but also for society.

“So, we want to engage not just professionals in the media but also within the Church and beyond the Church; we want to be partners with anybody, men and women of goodwill, and to communicate a message of truth and peace to the rest of our nation,” he said.

He urged Catholics in social communication to train the community within the Church to be missionaries of joy, hope, and mercy.