Datuk Hasmi Hasnan resigns from Perdana board

KUCHING (July 2): Perdana Petroleum Berhad (Perdana) has announced the resignation of Datuk Hasmi Hasnan from its board of directors, effective yesterday.

In a press statement, it said Hasmi’s decision to step down was driven by his need to, among other things, focus on his role as the executive chairman within the board of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang), as he would be focusing on its core strategic initiatives during this period of increased activities in the oil and gas industry.

“During his tenure on Perdana’s board, Hasmi has played a significant role in guiding the company through various strategic initiatives, contributing to its growth and success. His leadership and expertise have been invaluable assets to the company.

“The board of directors of Perdana express their appreciation for his contributions and hope that his invaluable guidance would bring both Dayang and Perdana to greater heights,” said the statement.

Perdana managing director Jamalludin Obeng said the company fully supported Hasmi’s decision to focus on his responsibilities at Dayang.

On June 10, Dayang announced the resignation of Jamalludin as non-independent non-executive director.

Jamalludin, who had led Perdana since Oct 1, 2021, managed its turnaround after seven years of losses.