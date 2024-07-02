Deputy minister: Phase 4 of upgrading former logging roads underway, expected to complete by April 2027

MIRI (July 2): The fourth phase of the upgrading of former logging roads in the Miri division involving areas from Ba Muboi to Long Tunga has commenced and is expected to reach completion by April 2027.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo said that the roads stretching about 15 kilometres across Sungai Baram will involve a total cost of over RM63.9 million.

“Once the upgrading project is fully complete, it will ease accessibility and connect the residents in the area.

“The former logging roads are said to connect several villages and longhouses in Ulu Baram, so aside from the roads being upgraded, there will be two bridges being built to cross Sungai Baram,” he told a press conference today at the Public Works Department (JKR) Miri here.

He mentioned JKR Miri is currently handling several projects totalling over RM300 million.

The first, known as Projek Rakyat, involves RM143.8 million and is comprised of six projects.

The second was approved by the Sarawak government under the 12th Malaysia Plan and involves RM19.169 million.

“The third is a project under the 11th Malaysia Plan by the federal government which will repair and refurbish dilapidated schools, critical schools and at-risk schools, involving a total of RM78.1 million.

“Other minor projects involve federal government agencies such as the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and Ministry of Home Affairs. The total cost of these projects is more than RM70 million,” he said.

On the progress of the Marudi bridge, he said it was possible it might be completed in time for Christmas.

“The bridge has been anticipated for a long time and now its progress shows it is 10 per cent much faster than expected. Once completed, there will be an additional route connecting Marudi to Miri via the Eastwood area and it should reduce the travelling time between both,” he said, adding once it is complete the bridge would be handed over to JKR for maintenance.