Dr Sim: Putrajaya failing to take calls for healthcare autonomy seriously

KUCHING (July 2): The Sarawak government has consistently called on the federal government to devolve healthcare autonomy to the state, said

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“However, these calls have not been taken seriously by the federal government,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed the federal government must actively fulfil its responsibilities and obligations by providing better healthcare infrastructure and services to Sarawak.

Dr Sim said during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Sarawak in March, the Sarawak government had highlighted the need for RM17 billion to repair and upgrade hospitals and clinics throughout the state.

He pointed out Anwar had agreed for the Sarawak government to initially fund the repairs of dilapidated clinics, with the federal government reimbursing the costs later.

This was followed by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announcing in June that the Sarawak government would allocate RM100 million to upgrade and repair dilapidated clinics.

“There is a necessity to establish more clinics to meet the demands of the region’s rapid development and growing population,” said Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

Meanwhile, he said a recent inspection of Batu Kawa Maternal and Child Health Clinic, where renovation work began in April, found the project was 38.9 per cent completed.

“However, completing the project by the scheduled date of July 15 this year poses immense challenges due to the complexities of renovating an operational clinic.

“Located behind the Tian Sze Temple Guang Long Gong, the clinic had suffered from years of neglect, resulting in inadequate facilities,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman, said funds were allocated for the clinic’s repair and upgrade following his request to the Ministry of Health.

He added previous Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa had kept her promise by allocating RM300,000 for the clinic’s renovation and upgrade after inspecting the clinic on Sept 16 last year to see its condition firsthand.