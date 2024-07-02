Fadhlina: MOE, MOHE coordinate matriculation placement of all SPM top scorers

PARIT BUNTAR (July 2): The Ministry of Education (MOE) will work closely with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to ensure that all top scorers in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) are placed in the matriculation programme.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the government has opened the appeal process for matriculation placements widely to accommodate all exceptional students.

“We will address the placements of all our outstanding students in the matriculation programme with the cooperation of MOHE. We are working together aggressively and comprehensively to ensure that all outstanding students get a place. Insya-Allah.

“Yesterday, we accepted admissions to the matriculation level, and on July 5, we will accept students from the appeal process. After coordinating with MOHE, we will ensure that all these places are filled immediately,” she told reporters after launching the Kerian district-level Anti-Bullying 2024 programme at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan (SMJK) Parit Buntar here today.

Fadhlina also assured that the MOE system has the information of all top SPM scorers and that the coordination of matriculation placements for all applicants will be done promptly.

“All top scorers are already in our system and those who apply will be considered. It means that we will coordinate that placement. So, don’t worry, it is already in our current system and this is what we want to coordinate in relation to the placement, which will be done immediately,” she said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that all students who obtain 10As and above in the SPM exam will be guaranteed a place in any matriculation programme regardless of race or region, starting this year.

Anwar said that the decision made by the Cabinet on Friday will not affect the existing Bumiputera student quota. – Bernama