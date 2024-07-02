Flood-prone Penampang shops unable to get new insurance coverage

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): Insurance companies are no longer accepting new policies for shops in Penampang as it is a flood-prone district.

They still renew older policies, according to Penampang Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) president Victor Kou Lee Chong.

Kou called on the government to address this issue and allocate funds to help Penampang business owners overcome these challenges.

To prevent future flood damage, he urged the government to develop short-term and long-term plans to address the flooding problem in Penampang.

He made the call in a statement after leading PCCCI members to visit the shops of members affected by the flood.

The PCCCI team also visited the temporary evacuation center at the Sabah Cultural Center to deliver food supplies to the victims, demonstrating their care and support during this difficult time.

Kou expressed sympathy for the victims, noting that the flood-hit businesses were not only unable to operate but also suffered losses as their goods were damaged.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the members for donating food supplies.