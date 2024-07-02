Govt to assist flood-affected schools

PENAMPANG (July 2): The state government, through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, will seek appropriate ways to assist flood-affected schools in the state.

Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister cum state Education Exco Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said that he will discuss with the State Education Department on the provision of aid, particularly for damaged school equipment.

Mohd Arifin along with State Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin, visited SM St Michael Secondary School here to assess the condition of the school after it was severely affected by floods.

According to him, the estimated expenditure for school equipment aid or repairs will be obtained from the school and the District Education Office (PPD).

Mohd Arifin added that he was directed by the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, to ensure that the relevant parties continue to monitor the condition of flood-affected schools.

“Today we visited one of the flood-affected schools and found that there was a lot of damage. We will find ways to help, and I congratulate the school, especially the principal and teachers, for working together to clean and restore the school from the effects of the flood,” he told the media after the visit on Tuesday.

He added that he will discuss with the director ways to help the affected schools and possibly seek assistance from the Ministry of Education.

However, he said that assistance from the state government will be pursued by finding ways to help flood-affected schools.

Meanwhile Raisin disclosed that the number of students affected by Sunday’s flood has reduced to about 2,000 from 5,000 on Monday.