High-speed chase leads MMEA Miri to seize 10kg meth worth RM350,000

MIRI (July 2): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri scored its biggest drug haul for the year with the seizure of 10kg of methamphetamine or syabu estimated to be worth RM350,000 after a high-speed chase on Sunday.

MMEA Sarawak deputy director (operations) Capt Simon Templer Lo Tusa said an MMEA patrol boat spotted a suspicious boat, manned by a male suspect, at 0.3 nautical miles west of Luak Esplanade beach around 5am.

“After realising the presence of the MMEA boat, the suspect’s boat sped off to escape. The team tried to stop the boat by using its sirens but it did not stop.

“This resulted in a high-speed chase for about 10 minutes between the MMEA boat and the suspect, who sped off into the shallows before he jumped off the boat and escaped to the shore,” Simon told a press conference today.

A search of the boat found a bag containing 10 yellow-coloured plastic packets.

He said the initial investigation revealed that all 10 packets contained a crystalline substance suspected to be syabu with an estimated weight of 10kg.

“The drugs are estimated to be worth RM350,000. The team also confiscated the boat, which is a wooden boat, and an outboard engine worth about RM10,000.

“This brings the total seizure to RM360,000,” he said.

Simon said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“MMEA will continue to strengthen its enforcement, especially in Miri waters and will not compromise with anyone involved in any criminal activities.

“Any information, complaints, or incidents at sea, the public can contact MERS 999 or Miri Maritime operation centre on 085-418204, or the Sarawak Maritime operations centre on 082-432544 or 082-432016,” he added.

Among those present at the press conference were MMEA Miri deputy director (operations) Lt Cmdr (M) Muhd Firdaus Saniman and senior investigating officer Lt (M) Allyson Linggie Michael Merom.