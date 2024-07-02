Increase in flood victims in Sabah, over 400 people evacuated to relief centres

KOTA KINABALU (July 2): The number of flood victims in Sabah continues to increase with 464 people from 140 families at o four relief centres (PPS) this morning from 328 people (105 families) yesterday.

A statement issued by the Secretariat of the Sabah Disaster Management Committee stated that the number of evacuees at the PPS at the Penampang Cultural Centre has increased to 279 victims (93 families) compared to 165 victims from 67 families yesterday.

“The number of victims at the PPS in Dewan Sri Putatan increased to 138 victims from 34 families compared to 116 victims from 25 families yesterday,” according to the statement.

The number of victims at two PPS in Tuaran remains the same, with 29 victims from eight families still at the PPS at Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Tutu Selupoh, and 18 people from five families still being accommodated at Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Bontoi, near Tamparuli.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) stated that Jalan Lintas Luagan, Sipitang at Kilometre (KM) 0.5 to KM 1.55 is closed to all vehicles as the road stretch is flooded.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain in several areas in the interior of Sabah, namely Kuala Penyu and Beaufort. – Bernama