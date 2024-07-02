KADIN delegates pay courtesy visit to SBF, ACCCIS

KUCHING (July 2): A five-member delegation from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) paid a courtesy visit on Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) and the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) here on Monday.

The delegation members, led by KADIN vice-chairman Eddy Suryadi, were warmly received by SBF president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg and ACCCIS president Kong Chiong Ung.

KADIN is a national business organisation authorised by the Indonesian government, comprising 34 regional chambers and 514 district branches.

The purpose of the visit was to engage in detailed discussions and deliberations on cross-border trade issues between Sarawak and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The outcomes of the discussion will be presented to the Indonesian government as important references and recommendations when formulating policies for improving the cross-border trade．

Both SBF and ACCCIS unanimously expressed hope for the restoration of bilateral trade connectivity by fully re-opening the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint between Entikong and Tebedu for all cargoes and goods, as well as urged flight operators and the Indonesian government to reinstate direct flights between West Kalimantan and Kuching.

Both parties have also agreed to set up a joint special ad-hoc committee specifically to look into cross-border trade matters and address the problems promptly and effectively so as to further fostering bilateral economic growth.

The delegation also shared potential investment opportunities in West Kalimantan, particularly in logistics, special economic zones, new and renewable energy, mining and mineral processing industries and infrastructure, aimed to promote investment and business opportunities between the two regions.