Kong: Sarawak businesses still incur higher costs despite logistics sector enjoying diesel subsidies

KUCHING (July 2): Many businesses in Sarawak still incur higher costs from their suppliers despite targeted subsidies for diesel being granted to the logistics sector, according to Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong.

Kong highlighted that this happened under the pretext of increased logistics costs in the Peninsular Malaysia despite logistics operators being given fleet cards that allow them to purchase diesel at a fixed price of RM2.15 per litre under the Sistem Kawalan Diesel Bersubsidi (SKDS 2.0).

“This is unacceptable, especially since logistics operators continue to benefit from purchasing diesel at a subsidised rate. This action is akin to profiteering, at the expense of the people, and should not be tolerated,” said Kong, who is special assistant to the DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Kong and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak director Matthew Dominic at his office here yesterday.

Kong disclosed that he had provided documents to Dominic, showing how the prices of some goods have significantly increased since Covid-19 and sought his assistance to investigate this matter.

“I appreciate the open and frank discussion we had and look forward to continuing to work closely with KPDN to bring better programmes and policies for the benefit of the people. Through such open channels of communication, we can mutually explore ways to further assist the people,” he said.

Kong said they also held a fruitful discussion about the measures that KPDN is taking to address the increasing cost of living, including the Jualan Rahmah Madani initiative.

“We look forward to collaborating with KPDN to expand the Jualan Rahmah Madani programmes to more areas in Kuching,” he added.