Malaysia ready to send peacekeepers to Palestine, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed Malaysia’s willingness to cooperate with Indonesia in deploying peacekeeping forces to Palestine, should a mandate be granted by the United Nations (UN).

This topic was a key point of discussion during a telephone call between him and Indonesia’s President-elect and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto yesterday.

Anwar said he welcomed the idea of cooperation in a Malaysia-Indonesia international peacekeeping mission, and the potential for this collaboration to be extended to the Asean region.

“In our approximately three-minute conversation, we also exchanged views on current issues, particularly Prabowo’s recent role in representing Indonesia on the international stage, and his vision for regional and global collaboration and peace.

“Touching on the humanitarian situation in Palestine, I conveyed Malaysia’s readiness to cooperate, including in the deployment of peacekeeping forces alongside Indonesia, should a mandate be granted by the UN,” he said in a Facebook post.

At the same time, Anwar also expressed gratitude and wished Prabowo a speedy recovery following his successful major surgery last week.

“I also pray that Prabowo receives good care and treatment throughout his recovery period and that he is granted a swift recovery to promptly resume his entrusted responsibilities,” he said.

Prabowo, who is the President-elect for the 2024-2029 term, underwent surgery to recover from injuries sustained during his military service.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also expressed hope that the Indonesian elections, which will culminate with the Regional Head Elections (Pilkada) on Nov 27, will proceed smoothly.

“May all preparations for Prabowo’s inauguration as President on October 20, 2024 go smoothly,” said Anwar. — Bernama