Malaysian flag-bearer role inspires Sarawakian diver Bertrand for top six splash in Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): The honour of being Malaysia’s flag-bearer at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony has inspired national diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises to aim for success in Paris.

Though Bertrand will be making his debut in the world’s biggest multi-sports event, the 19-year-old vowed to make a splash by finishing as high as he can at the Aquatics Centre in Saint Denis.

“Aiming to reach the final has always been my goal but if everything goes well, I hope to finish in the top six,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The Sarawakian, who is attending a training camp in Australia, said the news of him being the flag-bearer during the opening ceremony came as “no surprise”.

Bertrand admitted that he felt he could be the one to be in the spotlight and lead the national contingent during the parade of the athletes in Paris.

“Actually it is expected because diving is among the events to kick off the competition in Paris,” he said.

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26-Aug 11, with diving scheduled for July 27- Aug 10.

Yesterday, the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) granted Bertrand and sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif the honour of being the country’s flag-bearers at the games.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the two athletes represent the make-up of the Malaysian contingent comprising debutants and seasoned campaigners.

“While Bertrand is picked by virtue of being a debutant, Nur Shazrin is an experienced athlete who will be making her third appearance. In celebrating the future, we embrace the present,” Mohamad Norza said in a statement.

Bertrand is the fourth Sarawakian to be given such honour after Kuda Ditta (athletics) in Rome 1960, Bryan Nickson Lomas (diving) in Athens 2004, and Datuk Pandelela Rinong (diving) in London 2012.

Nur Shazrin is the first sailor to be handed the honour of carrying the flag during the opening ceremony at the Olympics.

The 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on the Seine River with boats carrying the athletes for each national delegation.

The parade will come to the end of its 6km route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining elements of Olympic protocol and final shows will take place.

Meanwhile, Bertrand said his training stint Down Under is going well and he is grateful to be given the opportunity to train with the friendly Aussie divers.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist said he is also looking forward to the final lap of preparation in the United Kingdom starting on July 9, before he dives in Paris 2024.

Bertrand is the first national athlete to book a slot on merit to Paris 2024 after finishing 10th in the semi-finals of the men’s 10-metre platform individual event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan last year. — Bernama