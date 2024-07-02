Man in Kuching gets RM2,500 fine for drug abuse

KUCHING (July 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 35-year-old man RM2,500 in default six months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Wan Hafiz Sulaiman Wan Ismadi made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after he was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

He committed the offence at Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department around 4.25pm on June 8.

Wan Hafiz tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Wan Hafiz was unrepresented by legal counsel.