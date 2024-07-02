Miri swimmers ‘came, saw, and conquered’ Brunei

KUCHING (July 2): Top Speed Aquatic Swimming Club lived up to its name at the 31st Brunei National Age Group Swimming Championships which ended at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Swimming Pool last Sunday.

The 43-strong team from Miri captured 56 gold, 42 silver and 44 bronze medals to top the 13-team competition which saw participants from Sabah, Labuan, Sarawak and Brunei.

Finishing second to fifth overall were Mabohai Swim Club (49-17-12), Aquanova (23-39-30), LifeSkill Swim School (17-17-17) and Hammerheads Swimming Club (13-21-26).

Top Speed earned more honours when three of its swimmers won the best swimmer awards. Seau Zhi Ping was adjudged top swimmer (Boys Aged 14-15) with eight golds and four silvers, Liysha Liung Chen (Girls 12-13) with nine golds and Yuen En Chee (Girls 10-11) bagging eight golds and a silver.

“Congratulations to the team for such an amazing achievement in Brunei. We came, we saw and we conquered. This is also a historic achievement for us as this is the first time we won this championship.

“We have achieved our target of winning the overall championship and the hard work by the swimmers in their training and preparation for this meet had paid off handsomely,” said club advisor and head coach David Chung.

He thanked Gymkhana Club Miri and Naim South Lake Club House for providing their pools for the swimmers to train.

“We are also hoping that the Miri Amateur Swimming Association and the state government will support our training programme by providing us a pool to train our swimmers,” Chung added.