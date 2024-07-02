Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after accident at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang

KUCHING (July 2): A motorcyclist succumbed to severe injuries sustained from an accident at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang today.

According to Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi, the deceased was a 26-year-old man.

“The accident occurred at 1.16pm. He sustained injuries to his body, had cuts on his leg and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.