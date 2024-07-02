Nadma approves RM14 mln from northeast monsoon fund for Sabah flood relief

PUTRAJAYA (July 2): The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has approved the Sabah State Secretary Office’s request to use the remaining RM14 million from the northeast monsoon (MTL) 2023/2024 allocation for flood relief efforts.

The amount includes providing Compassionate Aid (BWI) of RM1,000 to every head of households affected by the floods in several districts and BWI death assistance (BWI Kematian) of RM10,000 to the families of deceased victims.

Nadma also said that the National Disaster Command Centre will continue to monitor and provide up-to-date reports on the disaster situation in Sabah.

“Disaster alerts such as continuous rain and flood warnings will be communicated to all response agencies based on the set standard operating procedures.

“This includes the Civil Defence Force, which serves as the secretariat for the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) and the State Disaster Management Committee,” it said in a statement today.

The number of flood victims in Sabah this morning stood at 464 people from 140 families who are currently housed in four relief centres in the affected districts of Penampang, Putatan and Tuaran.

According to Nadma, flood preparedness is coordinated by the JPBD, which includes the activation of relief centres and the preparation and requirements for operation rooms and storage facilities.

“JPBD is also working with the Social Welfare Department to ensure that the needs of the victims at the relief centres are adequately met.

“At present, the situation in Sabah is under control, and the coordination between agencies, managed by the district officers and the state secretary, is proceeding very well,” it said.

Nadma also advised the public to remain vigilant about the current weather conditions and always take precautionary measures, stay informed through media announcements, and comply with instructions if ordered to evacuate.

Current weather information and warnings can be obtained through social media, the official website, the myCuaca application and the MET Malaysia Hotline at 1-300-22-1638. – Bernama