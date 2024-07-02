Non-profit body reaches out to needy families in Miri, Batu Niah

MIRI (July 2): The Kuok Foundation Berhad, a non-profitable charitable institution, is reaching out to the needy people through the Lions Clubs by sponsoring food basket to families in Batu Niah and Miri areas.

Worth RM300 a set, each food basket comprises rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour, dishwashing detergent, dry and canned food items, instant noodles, milk and other daily necessities.

Beginning this year, Kuok Foundation entered a collaboration with nine Lions clubs in Miri and Marudi, where they had distributed a total of 20 food baskets to families in need.

In a statement, one of the clubs Lions Club of Batu Niah thanked the foundation for initiating its ‘KF 40 Programme’, which had distributed five food baskets to selected families.

“The programme aims to reduce poverty by distributing food packs to families in need. It also provides opportunities to the underprivileged groups for them to strengthen self-sufficiency through education and training, as well as promoting the spirit of compassion and sharing with others,” said a Lions Club of Batu Niah spokesperson.