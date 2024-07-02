Only Kasigui water treatment plant in Penampang not functioning – Shahelmey

PENAMPANG (July 2): All water treatment plants in the Kota Kinabalu area and its surroundings function as usual except for the one at Kasigui in Penampang.

Maintenance work at the Kasigui water treatment plant (WTP) is ongoing, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

“However, the relatively high water level of the river at the moment has become a constraint on the maintenance work carried out,” said the Sate Works Minister.

To avoid water disruptions in the affected areas, the State Water Department and Jetama Sdn Bhd have activated the Madziang intake and pump raw water from the intake to be treated at the Kasigui WTP before being distributed to users.

The State Water Department will continuously monitor the existing water treatment plants, especially during this flood season, to ensure that the water produced is clean and safe for use, said Shahelmey in a statement on Tuesday.

The public is advised always to take precautions and be aware of unpredictable weather changes.

On Monday, the State Water Department (JANS) announced that four water treatment plant intakes had been temporarily closed following continuous rain and flood.

According to JANS, the Kasigui water treatment plant had to be closed on Sunday after floodwaters entered its intake.