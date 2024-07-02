Organisers extend ‘AIR Master Plan Design’ contest’s deadline

KUCHING (July 2): The Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) and Hock Seng Lee (HSL) has announced an extension for the registration deadline of the ‘AIR Master Plan Design Competition’ here.

The new date is July 12, allowing participants an additional two weeks to register, say the organisers.

“This extension comes in response to industry requests for more time to thoroughly review competition details before registering.

“Since the competition opened nationwide on June 10, it has reported 107 sign-ups,” they said in a statement yesterday.

The AIR competition presents unique challenges, in that it covers the 13-acre site near Kuching International Airport (KIA), and with a stream running through it.

“As the competition promoter and AIR landowner, HSL is pleased with the current sign-up rate.

“Given the importance of this project, we discussed with PAM and decided to extend the registration period by two weeks,” said HSL managing director Datuk Paul Yu.

“We aim to maximise participation and PAM has received initial feedback from architects who appreciate the complexity of this competition.

“They requested more time to study the site before signing up, and we’re happy to accommodate this.”

The PAM-HSL design brief encourages participants to ‘build with nature’ by proposing an eco-conscious development plan, predominantly residential.

The site is surrounded by established projects like Saradise, and there is a growing acceptance of high-rise living in Sarawak.

HSL is renowned for prioritising public spaces in its private developments.

All registered participants will receive the full competition brief and documents such as a topography plan with major trees marked.

Also in the info-pack are the bird’s eye view of the land, and 360 vista videos.

It is HSL’s second nationwide architecture competition. The first, Langit in 2021, received 112 proposals.

Construction for Langit Citadines Kuching is set to kick off within this year, providing the much-needed hotel rooms and residences in the city centre.

Co-convenor representing PAM Sarawak, Chiew Chung Yee, remarked: “It’s a rare opportunity for a national competition to take place in Kuching. This is a great platform for architects to showcase their best ideas.

“Competitions encourage innovative thinking, and I am confident we will see many outstanding master plans from the brightest minds.”

“I encourage young architects to participate. The shortlisting process is entirely anonymous, ensuring a merit-based selection,” added Chiew.

Following the new July 12 registration deadline, there will be a three-week period for enquiries.

“I expect queries to focus on height limitations due to the proximity to the airport, and Sarawak guidelines such as new drainage requirements for flood prevention.

“I call upon all participants to submit their questions during the enquiry period, and we will publish comprehensive FAQs. Architects need to understand all parameters to design effectively,” said the organisers.

The AIR competition jury comprises seven members, including two HSL directors, Tony Yu and Yu Ji, and renowned architects from across Malaysia.

The panel features PAM president Adrianta Aziz, serving as jury chair; Dato Hajeedar Abdul Majid, 2012 PAM Gold Medallist; Tan Bee Eu from Penang, one of the youngest PAM Gold winners; David Ong, a Green Building Index (GBI) specialist; and Chai Long Sen, master planner of Saradise and La Promenade, and also the recent Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak’s extension.

For more information, go to click here, here or here.