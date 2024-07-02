Paris Olympics: OCM reveals new kit with ‘fiercer-looking’ tiger stripes after backlash

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has selected a new design featuring fiercer-looking tiger stripes on the official attire of the national contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said in a statement today that the change was made following mixed feedback on the previous tiger motif design, which was seen as not striking enough.

Mohamad Norza said the new design features a black background with more prominent and larger yellow tiger stripes on the front and back of the jacket.

He said the OCM logo now features a fluttering Jalur Gemilang with the national flag colours accompanied by the five Olympic rings, replacing the gold-coloured OCM logo from the previous design.

“OCM believes that this new design symbolises the Tiger spirit, which has become the identity of the Malaysian contingent since it was first introduced at the Southeast Asian Games or SEA Games in Manila in 2005. — Bernama