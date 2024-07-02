Plans afoot to build sand-based pickleball training centre in Sibu

SIBU (July 2): Plans to build a sand-based pickleball training centre here are being considered to promote the development of the sport, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

According to the Sibu Pickleball Association (SPA) president, the game is suitable for the whole family.

“We plan to go to the schools here, about 20 of them, in order to introduce and explain pickleball to the teachers and students to further popularise the sport,” he said when closing the Sibu Lanang Club pickleball competition last weekend.

Chieng said the association is also considering providing basic pickleball nets, rackets, and balls to schools to conduct training.

“All these are in the planning stages,” he said.

Once more students are recruited in schools, he said more pickleball coaches and judges would be needed.

“Therefore, interested parties are encouraged to participate in training and courses to become professionally qualified coaches or judges.”

He said playing pickleball can also help to relieve stress.

“We must have a good lifestyle, learn to release the stress of life, study and work through the right channels, and balance our emotions,” he said.

Chieng added the association is also looking into the possibility of staging an inaugural inter-school pickleball competition next year to encourage more students to take up the sport.

“With the mission of promoting this ball game, we hope that with everyone’s efforts in promoting pickleball, pickleball will develop into the most popular and famous ball game in Sibu,” he said.

In the men’s singles, Shahrizan Sharif emerged champion, followed by Muhammad Zul Hilmi Abd Razak, Ngu Thou Yaw, and Kiu Shih Chieh.

For the men’s doubles, the champion team was Ling Shii Ngie/Thou Yaw, followed by Shahrizan/Shih Chieh.

Margaret Anyi was the champion in the women’s singles, followed by Vanesea Henry Engga, Hwang Ing Siong, and Morni Ibrahim.

For the women’s doubles, Morni/Margaret lifted the title, followed by Yii Siew Mee/Vanesea.