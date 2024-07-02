Tuesday, July 2
PM Anwar: No policy paper yet for RON95 fuel subsidy rationalisation

Posted on Nation
Anwar says the government’s current focus is on electricity, poultry, and targeted subsidies for diesel. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reiterated today that no policy paper has been drafted yet to rationalise the subsidy on RON95 fuel.

Anwar, who is also the Tambun MP, disclosed that previous studies had been conducted.

He added however that the government’s current focus is on electricity, poultry, and targeted subsidies for diesel.

“These initiatives were undertaken over the past year, and we will assess their impact on the public before considering any expansions.

“Above all, we must cease subsidising the wealthy and foreigners,” he said during today’s Dewan Rakyat session, in response to Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari. – Malay Mail

