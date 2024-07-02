PM Anwar proposes economic adjustment with new cost-of-living indicator, set to improve on CPI

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has unveiled a new cost-of-living indicator to enhance the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by incorporating monthly income measurements.

He emphasised the urgent need for adjustments in response to current economic conditions and international guidelines from the International Labour Organisation.

Anwar outlined these developments during today’s session in the Dewan Rakyat, stressing the importance of aligning economic policies with essential needs.

“The International Labour Organisation’s input led me to the answer to the initial question. The current situation requires adjustments, as certain necessities are not aligned with the given requirements.

“Therefore, the index must be modified, a decision reached during our March meeting,” he said. – Malay Mail

